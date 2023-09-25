 'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain, Gets Emotional (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain, Gets Emotional (WATCH)

'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain, Gets Emotional (WATCH)

Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir has revealed that many people made jokes when he was made captain

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Imran Tahir thanked Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Credits: Twitter)

Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir has credited Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after winning the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title this year, stating that he was optimistic of their chances. The leggie revealed that many were making jokes when he became captain, but said it motivated him to do well.

Read Also
CPL 2023: Fabian Allen Smashes Glass Window With Huge Six Over Long-Off (WATCH)
article-image

The Warriors locked horns with Trinbago Knight Riders in the final at the Providence Stadium and bowled the tourists out for 94 in 18.1 overs. While Dwaine Pretorious was the pick of their bowlers with 4 wickets in as many overs, Tahir also delivered a terrific spell with figures of 4-0-8-2.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Tahir credited with Ashwin along with their analyst Prasanna, who he revealed worked for 20 hours a day to come up with some brilliant plans for the oppositions.

"Beautiful (feeling). Great experience to play for this beautiful franchise and people who always support us. Everyone were sending jokes that I became captain. That actually motivated me, I wanna say thanks to those people. Thanks to our analyst Prasanna. He worked almost 20 hours a day to give us plans. Also want to thank R Ashwin from India. Before the tournament he said our team will do it. Thank you to our owners for checking on everything we need."

Read Also
CPL 2023: 11th Season To Have Red-Card System To Counter Slow Over-Rates
article-image

"We were more hungry than ever before" - Imran Tahir

The 44-year-old revealed that he feels privileged to be the first captain to achieve the title win for the franchise and reckon they deserve it.

"The players made my job easier, their families. I am happy that I am the first captain to achieve this for Guyana. We were more hungry than ever before. Team belief was there. I told the team we have been the best team in the competition and if we play the way we have played to our potential we will win."

Pretorious was also the Player of the Match.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of 3rd ODI In Rajkot But On Track To Play In 2023 World Cup

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of 3rd ODI In Rajkot But On Track To Play In 2023 World Cup

MotoGP Bharat: Notable Moments From Landmark Motorsports Event In Noida

MotoGP Bharat: Notable Moments From Landmark Motorsports Event In Noida

'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain,...

'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain,...

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Rested For 3rd ODI In Rajkot

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Rested For 3rd ODI In Rajkot

Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting

Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting