'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain, Gets Emotional (WATCH)

Imran Tahir thanked Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Credits: Twitter)

Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir has credited Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after winning the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title this year, stating that he was optimistic of their chances. The leggie revealed that many were making jokes when he became captain, but said it motivated him to do well.

The Warriors locked horns with Trinbago Knight Riders in the final at the Providence Stadium and bowled the tourists out for 94 in 18.1 overs. While Dwaine Pretorious was the pick of their bowlers with 4 wickets in as many overs, Tahir also delivered a terrific spell with figures of 4-0-8-2.

- Emotional Imran Tahir ♥️



"It's a special feeling. Lots of people said negative things before I came. About captaincy. I'm a proud captain. Proud father. Thank the Almighty. I'm very happy. Love everyone. Thank you everyone. Thank you CPL."#CPL2023 #Guyana #GAWvTKR #CPLFinal pic.twitter.com/234faT27df — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) September 25, 2023

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Tahir credited with Ashwin along with their analyst Prasanna, who he revealed worked for 20 hours a day to come up with some brilliant plans for the oppositions.

"Beautiful (feeling). Great experience to play for this beautiful franchise and people who always support us. Everyone were sending jokes that I became captain. That actually motivated me, I wanna say thanks to those people. Thanks to our analyst Prasanna. He worked almost 20 hours a day to give us plans. Also want to thank R Ashwin from India. Before the tournament he said our team will do it. Thank you to our owners for checking on everything we need."

"We were more hungry than ever before" - Imran Tahir

The 44-year-old revealed that he feels privileged to be the first captain to achieve the title win for the franchise and reckon they deserve it.

"The players made my job easier, their families. I am happy that I am the first captain to achieve this for Guyana. We were more hungry than ever before. Team belief was there. I told the team we have been the best team in the competition and if we play the way we have played to our potential we will win."

Pretorious was also the Player of the Match.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)