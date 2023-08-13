 CPL 2023: 11th Season To Have Red-Card System To Counter Slow Over-Rates
The 11th season of the Caribbean Premier League is all set to have a red-card system to counter slow over-rates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs locked horns in CPL 2022 final. | (Credits: Twitter)

With slow over-rates becoming an issue in matches worldwide, the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has come up with an interesting rule to minimize the same. The 2023 edition of the CPL will see teams facing red-card system, which can include removing one player from the field if the fielding team is found to be behind the schedule at the start of the 20th over of an innings.

The slow over-rate penalty guidelines include fielding a player inside the circle at the start of the 18th over if found to be behind schedule. Hence, it's likely to have five players within the 30-yard circle. Two additional fielders must be within the circle if behind the over-rate at the start of the 19th over. The fielding team will lose one player, as selected by the captain, if not met the required over-rate at the start of the final over. The batting team will also be slapped with a five-run penalty in case they are found to be wasting time.

"We want to do what we can to arrest the trend" - CPL tournament director

CPL tournament director Michael Hall lamented T20 games going longer and longer every year and believes that the improved penalty measures will help them rectifying it. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Hall stated:

"We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend. It is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitised both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament. Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary."

The men's CPL this year begins on August 17th, while the women's tournament starts on the 31st.

