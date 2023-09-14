CPL 2023: Fabian Allen Smashes Glass Window With Huge Six Over Long-Off (WATCH)

Fabian Allen smashed a glass window. | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

West Indian and Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder Fabian Allen produced an eye-catching moment during the Caribbean Premier League 2023 fixture against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence. The right-handed batter's massive six over long-off smashed a glass window as replays showed that the shot left a massive hole on the same.

The incident occurred in the final ball of the 19th over bowled by former South African seamer Dwaine Pretorious. The right-arm seamer delivered a slower length ball outside off and Allen took the bull by the horns, smashing it over long off for a huge six. Replays indicated that the ball struck the glass window quite hard.

The 28-year-old finished with a cameo of 21 off 14 deliveries with a couple of sixes to lift the Tallawahs to 152 in 20 overs. He added 41 off 27 deliveries with Raymond Reifer.

Saim Ayub leads Guyana Amazon Warriors to a convincing win:

The target of 153 proved to be exceptionally comfortable for Guyana Amazon Warriors as Saim Ayub's 53-ball 85, laced with 5 fours and as many sixes. The left-handed batter added 112 in 12.5 overs with Matthew Nandu. Later, Shai Hope stayed unbeaten at 16 as Warriors romped home with 7 wickets and 9 balls to spare.

The Warriors are also at the top of the table with 6 wins in 7 matches, compiling 13 points.

