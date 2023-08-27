Johnson Charles Escapes Serious Damage After Trying To Play Scoop Shot In CPL 2023 Game (WATCH)

Johnson Charles escaped a serious injury. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

St. Lucia Kings batter Johnson Charles escaped a serious injury in the 9th match of the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Super League (CPL) game on Saturday against Trinbago Knight Riders. The right-handed batter went for the scoop shot off Dwayne Bravo's bowling, but the ball ended up hitting his helmet and knocking it down.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of St. Lucia's innings as Bravo sent down a full toss, which Charles wanted to put away and collect a boundary. However, the ball hit the helmet and fell down, but the right-hander prevented it from hitting the stumps. Nevertheless, he was okay to resume after the physios came out and assessed him.

Out of the 7 batters used by St. Lucia Kings, Charles was among the three to score at least 30 runs as they put on 167 in 20 overs. The 34-year-old made a sluggish 31-ball 37, laced with 3 sixes and a solitary boundary as the opening partnership with Faf du Plessis was worth 85 in 9.4 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders blown away by St Lucia Kings:

Meanwhile, the 168-run target proved to be a bridge too far for the Trinbago Knight Riders as the Kings prevailed by 54 runs. Skipper Kieron Pollard was the only batter to make a significant contribution with a 15-ball 34 before falling to Sikander Raza.

The Knight Riders were bowled out for 113 inside 15 overs. Khary Piere finished with outstanding figures of 3.5-0-20-4, while Raza and Roston Chase scalped two each as Kings moved to the top of the table.

