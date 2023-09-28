ICC World Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Injured Axar Patel In India's Final 15-Member Squad

Ravichandran Ashwin has officially replaced Azar Patel in India's final 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Axar is yet to recover from the left quadriceps strain.

Axar Patel was injured in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh while Ashwin returned to the ODI squad for the recent three-match series against Australia earlier this month.

Ashwin played the first two ODIs against Australia, taking four wickets. Axar meanwhile, is recuperating from multiple blows he sustained during India's only defeat in the Asia Cup 2023.

Ashwin back for his 3rd World Cup

This will be Ashwin's third ODI World Cup and second at home after 2011 when he was in the squad but did not play any of the games.

He represented India for the first time in a World Cup in the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand but was not picked in the 2019 WC in England.

September 28 is the last day for all teams to make changes in their World Cup squad. The tournament starts from October 5 with India opening their campaign against Australia in Chennai on Oct 8.

Ashwin was seen travelling with the Indian squad to Guwahati where they will play their first warm-up match on September 30.

The Men in Blue will then take on the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3 before entering the World Cup.

VIDEO | ICC World Cup 2023: The Indian Cricket team landed in Guwahati on Thursday evening. India will be playing against New Zealand in a warm-up match on September 30. pic.twitter.com/Y68i9zQwsO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2023

India's Final Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

