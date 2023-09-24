WATCH: Leftie David Warner Bats Right-Handed vs R Ashwin Before Getting Out To India Spinner In Indore ODI

Australia opener David Warner did something which is rarely seen in international cricket. The left-handed batter changed his stance and started batting right-handed against India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to counter the turn at the Holkar Stadium in Indore during the second ODI.

Warner changed his stance in the 13th over of Australia's run chase which was hampered by a spell of rain in the city.

India posted 399 for 5 in 50 overs but Australia's target was revised after the 9th over due to the rain break.

Australia were 56 for 2 at the time of the interruption. Their target was then revised to 317 from 33 overs.

With the team needing some quick runs, Warner decided to bat right-handed and even succeeded for a little while as he managed to hit a four off the third delivery.

Ashwin gets right-handed Warner

But Ashwin had the last laught as he trapped Warner LBW for 53 (39 balls) after he tried to reverse-sweep the off-spinner while batting right-handed.

Ashwin also got the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (27) and Josh Inglis (6) to leave Australia reeling at 101 for 5 in 14.5 overs. The visitors need another 216 runs from 19.1 overs.

India dominate in Indore

Earlier, the Men in Blue rode on superb knocks from Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav to post their highest ODI score against Australia.

Iyer smashed his fourth ODI century and top-scored with 105 while Gill hit his sixth century in the format before getting out for 104.

Surya (72 not out) and captain KL Rahul (52) hit fifties each to cap off an explosive batting performance from Team India.

