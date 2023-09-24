WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 4 Sixes In A Row In Cameron Green's Over, India 1st Team To Hit 3000 ODI Maximums

Suryakumar Yadav is peaking at just the right time for Team India as he smashed yet another fifty in the ODI series against Australia.

Surya smashed 72 not out in the second ODI to help India post a mammoth 399 for 5 in 50 overs at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Surya's second successive fifty is his fourth in ODIs. His half-century came off just 24 balls, which is the fastest by any Indian batter against Australia in one-day internationals.

His knock included six fours and six maximums, four of which he hit in a single over bowled by Cameron Green.

Surya smashed Green for 25 runs in the 44th over, which included four sixes in a row. No Indian batter has ever managed this feat against the Aussies in ODI cricket.

Multliple records broken by Team India

India's total is also their highest against Australia in ODIs and the fourth highest against the five-time world champions overall.

India also matched the record for the most sixes in an ODI innings in this country. 19 sixes were hit by the Indian batters, which is the same number that the Men in Blue managed against the Aussies in an ODI in Bengaluru in 2013.

India also became the first team to hit 3,000 sixes in 50-overs international cricket.

Iyer & Gill smash brilliant hundreds

The innings was dominated by Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill till Surya took charge in the death overs.

Iyer smashed his fourth ODI century and top-scored with 105 while Gill hit his sixth century in the format before getting out for 104.

Surya and captain KL Rahul hit fifties each to cap off an explosive batting performance from Team India.

