WATCH: KL Rahul Hits Ball Out Of Indore Stadium As India Batters Take Advantage Of Small Ground vs Australia

Indian batters are having the time of their lives in Indore as the small dimensions of the ground are helping them hit sixes and fours at will in the ongoing second ODI against Australia.

The boundaries behind the wicket are just 54 meters while ropes on either side have been placed at 60 meters. The bigger boundaries down the ground are less than 70 meters.

India therefore, chose to bat first after winning the toss and look set to post a total in excess of 400 at the Holkar Stadium.

Captain KL Rahul actually managed to send the ball out of the park as he hit a massive SIX off Cameron Green in the 35th over. The ball sailed over the roof as Rahul hooked a short delivery from Green for the maximum result.

India reached 242 for 2 in 34.3 overs after the six with Rahul batting on 17 and Shubman Gill on 104.

Cricket fans have also been talking about the small ground in Indore with most urging the ICC to have proper size boundaries in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 to make sure that the contest between batters and bowlers remains equal.

The Aussie bowlers have been taken to the cleaners so far by the Indian batters with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill both hitting centuries.

Iyer brought up his third ODI hundred off 86 balls before getting out for 105. Moments later it was Gill who scored his sixth ODI hundred but he also couldn't convert it into a bigger score and got out for 104.

Bhai Jaan trust me sirf Indore mai he chota ground hai 😂😂

Sadak pr khel khel kr ek ghante ka king bana tha aj ushe ke fans ro rahe hai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6ZnoPljgAw — FLAT TRACKS ZINDABAD 😂 (@ketan_pateriya) September 24, 2023

That Indore ground dimensions 😵



If that dimensions ground would have been in Pakistan,

Indian Friends ka kia reaction hota 🧐

Specially @SushantNMehta 😂 pic.twitter.com/g6Zui9fB9J — H A M Z A 🇵🇰 (@HamzaKhan259) September 24, 2023

Karachi has been declared the biggest cricket ground on Planet and Indore cricket stadium is the smallest cricket ground in the world 😅😅😅#IndvsAus2023 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/igCQOfSQPJ — On Top Of the World🇮🇳 (@MadeInIndia999) September 24, 2023

Indore mein koi World Cup ka match toh nahin hay? I don't think hay warna World Cup history ke saray records isi edition mein toot janay thay 😅🙈 #INDvsAUS — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 24, 2023

