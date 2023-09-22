IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Australia Near 250 As Josh Inglis And Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Big Hits

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the first ODI between India and Australia being played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Josh Inglis brings out the big hits in the death overs as he nears half-century

Marcus Stoinis slams consecutive boundaries to raise Australia's 200

Cameron Green departs as Suryakumar Yadav affects a brilliant run-out

Ashwin finishes with decent figures of 10-0-47-1 on returning to ODI cricket

Play Resumes as Australia look to kick on

Showers stop, play likely to resume soon

Players walk off as rain interrupt proceedings in Mohali

Australia have a deep batting line-up, with Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Short to follow after this. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sean Abbott can also bat

Marnus Labuschagne goes after a solid 39 as Australia lose their 4th. Another Aussie batter gets a start but fails to convert into a big score

Dark clouds hover as rain looms

Marnus Labuschagne strikes back-to-back boundaries against Ravindra Jadeja

Australia score their first boundary in over 40 deliveries

Can Australia reach a competitive total? All on Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis

KL Rahul misses a simple run-out chance as Marnus Labuschagne walks halfway down the pitch

Mohammed Shami back into the attack in the 22nd over. He gets the crucial wicket of Steve Smith for 41

The earlier drop from Shreyas Iyer didn't prove to be that costly, afterall

Marnus Labuschagne gets his first boundary as he drives Ashwin through the covers

Marnus Labuschagne walks out at No.4

David Warner goes for 52 as Ravindra Jadeja gets the breakthrough

David Warner slams fifty as both batters look to up the ante

David Warner smashes his 2nd six as Shardul Thakur offers a length delivery

Australia finish with 42-1 at powerplay

Shreyas Iyer drops a catch at mid-off as David Warner gets a lifeline

Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to bowl for the first time

India introduce first-bowling change in Shardul Thakur

Steve Smith and David Warner trying to weather the storm against India's pacers

Jasprit Bumrah bowls back-to-back maidens

Mohammed Shami strikes as Mitchell Marsh edges to 2nd slip. Taken by Shubman Gill

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

India Win The Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Australia In Mohali

Suryakumar Yadav faces the need to define his role in ODI cricket clearly. While he may not be a starting player in the World Cup XI, establishing his worth to the team management is crucial, especially with competition from the promising Tilak Varma.

India will look to Iyer's prowess as a spin-slaying middle-order batsman in the upcoming World Cup.

Among those under scrutiny are Shreyas Iyer, battling to regain match fitness after a prolonged absence due to stress fracture surgery, and Suryakumar Yadav, determined to shake off a string of lackluster performances in recent ODIs.

This series serves as the final dress rehearsal before the ICC World Cup 2023 for the Indian squad, who have opted to rest their star players, putting the spotlight on the team's depth