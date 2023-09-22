 IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Australia Near 250 As Josh Inglis And Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Big Hits
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Australia Near 250 As Josh Inglis And Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Big Hits
Live Updates

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Australia Near 250 As Josh Inglis And Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Big Hits

India vs Australia Live Blog: India and Australia lock horns in the first of three ODIs in this series which is a dress rehearsal before the ICC World Cup 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
22 September 2023 01:00 PM IST

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the first ODI between India and Australia being played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Josh Inglis brings out the big hits in the death overs as he nears half-century

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Marcus Stoinis slams consecutive boundaries to raise Australia's 200

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Cameron Green departs as Suryakumar Yadav affects a brilliant run-out

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Ashwin finishes with decent figures of 10-0-47-1 on returning to ODI cricket

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Play Resumes as Australia look to kick on

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Showers stop, play likely to resume soon

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Players walk off as rain interrupt proceedings in Mohali

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Australia have a deep batting line-up, with Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Short to follow after this. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sean Abbott can also bat

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne goes after a solid 39 as Australia lose their 4th. Another Aussie batter gets a start but fails to convert into a big score

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Dark clouds hover as rain looms

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne strikes back-to-back boundaries against Ravindra Jadeja

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Australia score their first boundary in over 40 deliveries

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Can Australia reach a competitive total? All on Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

KL Rahul misses a simple run-out chance as Marnus Labuschagne walks halfway down the pitch

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Mohammed Shami back into the attack in the 22nd over. He gets the crucial wicket of Steve Smith for 41

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

The earlier drop from Shreyas Iyer didn't prove to be that costly, afterall

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne gets his first boundary as he drives Ashwin through the covers

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne walks out at No.4

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

David Warner goes for 52 as Ravindra Jadeja gets the breakthrough

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

David Warner slams fifty as both batters look to up the ante

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

David Warner smashes his 2nd six as Shardul Thakur offers a length delivery

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Australia finish with 42-1 at powerplay

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer drops a catch at mid-off as David Warner gets a lifeline

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to bowl for the first time

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

India introduce first-bowling change in Shardul Thakur

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Steve Smith and David Warner trying to weather the storm against India's pacers

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah bowls back-to-back maidens

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

Mohammed Shami strikes as Mitchell Marsh edges to 2nd slip. Taken by Shubman Gill

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

22 September 2023 01:05 PM IST

India Win The Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Australia In Mohali

22 September 2023 01:00 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav faces the need to define his role in ODI cricket clearly. While he may not be a starting player in the World Cup XI, establishing his worth to the team management is crucial, especially with competition from the promising Tilak Varma.

22 September 2023 01:00 PM IST

India will look to Iyer's prowess as a spin-slaying middle-order batsman in the upcoming World Cup.

22 September 2023 01:00 PM IST

Among those under scrutiny are Shreyas Iyer, battling to regain match fitness after a prolonged absence due to stress fracture surgery, and Suryakumar Yadav, determined to shake off a string of lackluster performances in recent ODIs.

22 September 2023 01:00 PM IST

This series serves as the final dress rehearsal before the ICC World Cup 2023 for the Indian squad, who have opted to rest their star players, putting the spotlight on the team's depth

22 September 2023 12:56 PM IST

Both India and Australia will be looking to experiment with their playing XIs and team combination during the three-ODI series which starts from today in Mohali.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MotoGP Bharat: Traffic Police Releases Updated Advisory For Commuters

MotoGP Bharat: Traffic Police Releases Updated Advisory For Commuters

Who Are The 3 Indian Atheletes China Has Barred From Asian Games 2023?

Who Are The 3 Indian Atheletes China Has Barred From Asian Games 2023?

Asian Games 2023: 3 Athletes From Arunachal Pradesh Denied Entry To China, India Registers Protest;...

Asian Games 2023: 3 Athletes From Arunachal Pradesh Denied Entry To China, India Registers Protest;...

Pakistan Squad For 2023 World Cup: Hassan Ali Replaces Injured Naseem Shah For Mega Event In India

Pakistan Squad For 2023 World Cup: Hassan Ali Replaces Injured Naseem Shah For Mega Event In India

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Australia Near 250 As Josh Inglis And Marcus...

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Australia Near 250 As Josh Inglis And Marcus...