IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Australia Near 250 As Josh Inglis And Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Big Hits

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the first ODI between India and Australia being played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Josh Inglis brings out the big hits in the death overs as he nears half-century
Marcus Stoinis slams consecutive boundaries to raise Australia's 200
Cameron Green departs as Suryakumar Yadav affects a brilliant run-out
Ashwin finishes with decent figures of 10-0-47-1 on returning to ODI cricket
Play Resumes as Australia look to kick on
Showers stop, play likely to resume soon
Players walk off as rain interrupt proceedings in Mohali
Australia have a deep batting line-up, with Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Short to follow after this. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sean Abbott can also bat
Marnus Labuschagne goes after a solid 39 as Australia lose their 4th. Another Aussie batter gets a start but fails to convert into a big score
Dark clouds hover as rain looms
Marnus Labuschagne strikes back-to-back boundaries against Ravindra Jadeja
Australia score their first boundary in over 40 deliveries
Can Australia reach a competitive total? All on Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis
KL Rahul misses a simple run-out chance as Marnus Labuschagne walks halfway down the pitch
Mohammed Shami back into the attack in the 22nd over. He gets the crucial wicket of Steve Smith for 41
The earlier drop from Shreyas Iyer didn't prove to be that costly, afterall
Marnus Labuschagne gets his first boundary as he drives Ashwin through the covers
Marnus Labuschagne walks out at No.4
David Warner goes for 52 as Ravindra Jadeja gets the breakthrough
David Warner slams fifty as both batters look to up the ante
David Warner smashes his 2nd six as Shardul Thakur offers a length delivery
Australia finish with 42-1 at powerplay
Shreyas Iyer drops a catch at mid-off as David Warner gets a lifeline
Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to bowl for the first time
India introduce first-bowling change in Shardul Thakur
Steve Smith and David Warner trying to weather the storm against India's pacers
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah bowls back-to-back maidens
Mohammed Shami strikes as Mitchell Marsh edges to 2nd slip. Taken by Shubman Gill
22 September 2023 05:09 PM IST
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
India Win The Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Australia In Mohali
22 September 2023 01:00 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav faces the need to define his role in ODI cricket clearly. While he may not be a starting player in the World Cup XI, establishing his worth to the team management is crucial, especially with competition from the promising Tilak Varma.
India will look to Iyer's prowess as a spin-slaying middle-order batsman in the upcoming World Cup.
Among those under scrutiny are Shreyas Iyer, battling to regain match fitness after a prolonged absence due to stress fracture surgery, and Suryakumar Yadav, determined to shake off a string of lackluster performances in recent ODIs.
This series serves as the final dress rehearsal before the ICC World Cup 2023 for the Indian squad, who have opted to rest their star players, putting the spotlight on the team's depth
Both India and Australia will be looking to experiment with their playing XIs and team combination during the three-ODI series which starts from today in Mohali.
