Indore: Traffic Diversion For India Vs Australia ODI Match On Sun

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic Management Police has made arrangements for traffic diversions for the convenience of the commuters and smooth flow of traffic in view of the India Vs Australia ODI cricket match on Sunday. Traffic on the roads near Holkar Cricket Stadium will be either diverted or restricted on that day.

People are requested to avoid using routes from Palasia to Ghantaghar Square, High Court Trisection and Regal Square and to avoid the Malwa Mill, Lantern intersection and High Court road as also the routes beween Geeta Bhavan and Ghantaghar and Malwa Mill and Janjeerwala Square.

Restricted routes:

The road from Lateran intersection towards Janjeerwala intersection will be closed for all vehicles except pass holder vehicles and emergency vehicles from 11 am till the end of the match.

Vehicles coming and going from Lantern intersection towards Janjeerwala intersection will be allowed to move on one side of the road from 2 pm until one hour before the match ends.

Entry of loading vehicles will be completely prohibited at MG Road Circle and Race Course Road, Bhandari Bridge, and Rajkumar Bridge.

Diverted routes:

Traffic will be diverted on the following routes between 11 am and one hour before the match ends.

Except for city buses and pass holder vehicles, all other vehicles will be diverted from Regal intersection towards Madhumilan. Only in special cases for senior citizens and disabled persons, other public transport and autos will be allowed to enter.

Vehicles going from Geeta Bhavan intersection to Ghantaghar will be diverted to Madhumilan intersection via Dhakkan wala Kuan. Vehicles going from Regal intersection towards MG Road, High Court, and Palasia will be diverted to Madhumilan.

Only city buses and emergency vehicles can use this route. Vehicles coming from Vijay Nagar and going to Marimata from Industry House via Rajkumar Bridge will be diverted to Marimata from LIG intersection via Patnipura intersection, Pardeshipura, and Subhash Nagar and Kulkarni Bhatta Bridge. Vehicles going to Palasia from Regal can go to White Church then onwards via AB road.

Vehicles going from Malwa Mill to Janjeerwala intersection towards Ghantaghar and Industry House intersection can use AB Road from LIG intersection via Patnipura.

Vehicles going from Shelby Hospital via Janjeerwala intersection to Lantern intersection can use New Palasia road from Bafna Bungalow front. The above arrangements will remain effective from 11 am until the match ends on Friday. To avoid inconvenience, please use alternative routes and city buses. To avoid traffic inconvenience use the diverted routes. For the convenience of spectators, city buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar and High Court intersection, from where spectators can walk towards the stadium.

Entry route for licensed vehicles:

Entry of any vehicle except pass holder vehicles will be restricted towards the stadium. Vehicles with parking passes will enter Vivekananda School and Basketball Complex from the Clock Tower side. Vehicles with parking passes will enter inside or outside the stadium's Abhay Prashal ITC from Lantern intersection and Yeshwant Club Road.

Parking arrangements for vehicles without passes have been made in Bal Vinay Mandir School and SGSITS and Pancham Ki Phel.

Parking Lots:

Yeshwant Club Parking (only for pass holders)

Abhay Prashal and ITC Parking (only for pass holders)

Basketball Complex Parking (for passholders only)

Vivekananda School Parking (only for pass holders)

Bal Vinay Mandir School Parking

Parking at Pancham Ki Phel

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid routes near the stadium on Sunday and to use alternative routes.

