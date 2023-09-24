IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score Updates: Iyer, Gill Hundreds Before Surya Blitz Takes India To 399/5 In Indore

India (399/5) Post Their Highest Score Against Australia In ODI Cricket. Shreyas Iyer (105), Shubman Gill (104), Suryakumar Yadav (72*)

Back-to-back half-centuries for Suryakumar Yadav, this is his 4th in ODIs and came in just 24 balls. India 362/5 in 46.2 overs

WICKET! Rahul b Green 52 (38 balls). Looks to play a big shot but misses and the bowler hits the stumps. India 355/5 in 46 overs

KL Rahul scores his 15th ODI fifty off 35 balls. India 345/4 in 45 overs

Mayhem In Indore! 6, 6, 6, 6 - Suryakumar Yadav smashes four consecutive sixes against Cameron Green, who concedes 26 runs from the 44th over. India 337/4 (Rahul 49*, Surya 29*) 6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣



The crowd here in Indore has been treated with Signature SKY brilliance! 💥💥#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/EpjsXzYrZN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2023

WICKET! Ishan Kishan c Carey b Zampa 31 (18). India 302/4 in 40.2 ovs

WICKET! Shreyas Iyer c Matthew Short b Abbott 105 (90). India 216/2 in 30.4 overs

Shreyas Iyer gets to his half-century off 41 deliveries

Shubman Gill reaches his 9th ODI half-century with a straight six off Cameron Green

India end the first 10 with 80 runs for the loss of 1 wicket

The rain-induced break will be a much-needed respite for Australia as runs bled off Gill's and Iyer's bat

Good news as play will resume at 2:55 pm

Players go off due to rain amid Shubman Gill's aggressiveness against Cameron Green

Team India passes 50 in 8th over of the innings

Josh Hazlewood dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad to give Australia their first breakthrough

Spencer Johnson gives 2 boundaries off his first 3 deliveries

Do Australia know their opening pair ahead of the ODI World Cup? Should David Warner and Matthew Short succeed today could they be opening the innings at the World Cup?

It's worth remembering that Steve Smith's captaincy inspired Australia to a series win in India last time. Can he help them keep the series alive today?

All smiles for an ODI debut!



Spencer Johnson will wear cap No.243 and Steve Smith with captain Australia with Pat Cummins rested for the second ODI.



Australia are bowling first in Indore. First ball live from 6pm AEST on @FoxCricket and @kayosports #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GQoQXdpYPx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 24, 2023

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Another debut for Australia as Spencer Johnson gets his first ODI cap

Australia have won the toss and send India into bat. Surprisingly, Steve Smith will lead them as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh have been ruled out

Even as India have climbed to the top in all three formats in cricket, they have been equally impressive in Asian Games 2023, clinching five medals

With Pat Cummins after the five-wicket loss in Mohali that Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are unavailable, it will be interesting to see what changes they make for this game. Marcus Stoinis is one Aussie batter who desperately needs runs with a rut of almost 4 years now

Game day in Indore!



Catch all the action from the second ODI against India live on Fox and @kayosports from 6pm AEST 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/0Cmph7qeH9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 24, 2023

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia.



He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI.



Bumrah… pic.twitter.com/4shp3AlXZV — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2023

The big news from the Indian camp is Jasprit Bumrah has not travelled with the team to Indore and has taken a short break instead. Mukesh Kumar has replaced him for the fixture

Team India are hitting their strides at the correct time and will look to boost their confidence further with a series win against Australia. By contrast, Pat Cummins' men have some work to do after four ODI losses on the trot