 Most Talked About Indian Accounts on X: PM Modi Pips Virat Kohli To Take No.1 Spot, Rohit Sharma Also In Top 10
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the most famous personalities on Twitter with 58.2 million and 22.2 million followers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the only two cricketers in the list of most talked about Indian accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

Politicians, actors and cricketers dominate the top-10 standings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the list ahead of Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, south superstar Vijay, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, south superstar Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rohit Sharma and Akshay Kumar.

Both stars are currently preparing for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India where the home team will be bidding to win its third ODI title after 1983 and 2011.

