'Very Focused Around Islam': Matthew Hayden Hails Pakistan Cricket, Says Religion Facilitates Discipline

Ramiz Raja and Matthew Hayden in the commentary box. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden cites Islam as the reason behind Pakistan cricket team's discipline as the sport requires a lot of it. Hayden responded to Ramiz Raja while commentating during the warm-up fixture between Australia and Pakistan held on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Read Also Sachin Tendulkar Named ICC Global Ambassador For Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

The Queenslander has had two successful stints as the mentor of the Pakistan cricket team during the T20 World Cup 2021 and T20 World Cup 2022. Hayden coached them to the semi-finals and finals of the tournament.

While commentating during Tuesday's warm-up match against Australia in Hyderabad, Ramiz asked Hayden about his experience of working with the Pakistan cricket team.

Hayden responded by saying the below:

"Well it's very focused around Islam, which is the central and core thing to this playing unit. And that principle and the way of life leads to great discipline, which I greatly admire. After all, cricket is very much a discipline as well. You have to be committed. You have to be invested, and you have to be consistent."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia prevail by 14 runs against Pakistan in Hyderabad:

Meanwhile, the Men in Yellow eked out a 14-run win in the high-scoring contest in Hyderabad. Batting first, Australia made 351 as Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 77, followed by Cameron Green's unbeaten 50. Josh Inglis also chipped in with a quick-fire 48.

In response, Pakistan lost 4 wickets before Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam launched an assault as Australia experimented by bowling the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith. Babar retired out at 90, while Iftikhar made 83, but both knocks went in vain as Australia emerged victorious.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)