 Sachin Tendulkar Named ICC Global Ambassador For Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Sachin Tendulkar Named ICC Global Ambassador For Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar played six ODI World Cup and won the title on his final attempt in India in 2011 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday was named the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Global Ambassador for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Tendulkar played six ODI World Cups and won the title on his final attempt in India in 2011 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Tendulkar will walk out with the World Cup Trophy before the opening match between England and New Zealand on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to declare the event open.

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey.

“With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level,” Tendulkar said on his appointment.

Distinguished ICC Ambassadors Join the Celebration

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a star-studded lineup of ICC ambassadors.

This eclectic cast includes cricket luminaries such as West Indies legend Vivian Richards, South Africa's AB de Villiers, England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia's Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka's spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand's Ross Taylor, India's Suresh Raina, former captain Mithali Raj, and Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Enhancing the Spectator Experience

The cricket legends are set to enhance the spectator experience during the World Cup.

They will engage with fans, offering meet-and-greet opportunities, and provide expert analysis, which will be accessible through the ICC Online Media Zone.

Additionally, these cricket icons will attend select matches across the country, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding this highly awaited cricket extravaganza.

