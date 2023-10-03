 Rajkot-Guwahati-Thiruvananthapuram: Team India Travels 6,115 Kms Without Any Cricket Before ICC World Cup 2023
India will head into the World Cup as the only team which couldn't bat or bowl in the warm-up matches after wash outs in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

India's preparations for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 have taken a major hit as both the warm-up matches scheduled for the hosts got washed out due to heavy rains.

From Rajkot to Trivandrum

The 15-member Indian squad has so far travelled 6,115 kms in 6 days without playing a single game before the mega-event which starts from October 5 in Ahmedabad.

The team played and lost against Australia in the third ODI in Rajkot on September 27 after which they went to Guwahati for their first warm-up against England, only to witness a washout after the toss at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The players and support staff then came to Trivandrum in the hopes of getting some game time before the World Cup, but rain played spoilsport once again on Tuesday.

Challenges Ahead for the Favourites

This is not ideal preparation before a big event for a team which is being considered as the one of the hot favourites to lift the World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad on November 17.

But the Men in Blue won't be too concerned with the lack of match practice as they recently clinched the Asia Cup 2023 title in Sri Lanka and won the bilateral series against Australia within three weeks last month.

Ready for the Challenge

All the players are fit and in form for the World Cup and should be ready for whatever challenge is thrown their way by the opposition teams in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's Team India will begin their campaign against the Aussies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8 before playing Afghanistan in Delhi on Oct 11.

They will then head to Ahmedabad for the marquee clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Oct 14.

