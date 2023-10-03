ICC World Cup 2023: 'They Could Lose That', Says Nasser Hussain Ahead Of Pakistan's Opening Clash

Nasser Hussain feels Pakistan could lose to Netherlands. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has predicted Netherlands to stun Pakistan in their upcoming 2023 World Cup fixture. However, Hussain reckons that Pakistan's unpredictability means they could lose to the Dutch and beat one of the stronger sides, progressing to the knockouts, as it happened in the T20 World Cup last year.

"I think they [Pakistan] are very good tournament side. They have got Netherlands up from first game, they could lose that. That is Pakistan for you. But then they'll go on a run. You look at the last World T20. They were out of it and then suddenly they are in the final. They are mercurial because that is the brand and style of cricket they play. They are incredibly watchable side," Hussain spoke on a YouTube Channel.