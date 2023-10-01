'I'm Used To It Now... It's Been 3 World Cups': Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Team India Snub

Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India in August this year | Twitter

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday broke his silence over his non-selection in the national squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Chahal was ignored for the Asia Cup 2023 as well as the World Cup which will be played in India from October 5.

He was also not included in the Indian squad for the upcoming 3-ODI home series against Australia, starting September 22.

India pick Ashwin over Chahal

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been preferred over Chahal as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel in India's final squad of 15 for the tournament.

India also have Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as their two primary spinners who are expected to be picked in the playing XI for all the ODIs with Ashwin as the backup option.

Chahal expressed his disappointment at not being picked but also said that he's used to this feeling of getting left out as he wasn't a part of the past World Cup squads as well.

Chahal reacts to India snub

"I understand that only 15 players can be a part, because it's a World Cup, where you can't take 17 or 18. I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I'm used to it now... it's been three World Cups (laughs).

"I don't think too much in that sense [on competing with other spinners in the Indian team', because I know if I perform well, I'll play. Someone or the other will eventually replace you in the future. That time will come someday," Chahal said.

Leggie turns to English County cricket

Chahal last played an ODI match for India during the home series against New Zealand in January this year.

He hasn't been seen in the Blue jersey since August, when he played in the T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean and USA.

Chahal took to English County Cricket after the India snub and recently made his debut for Kent against Nottinghamshire in a Division One match.

