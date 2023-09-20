'Ya To Kisi Se Ladai Hui Hai Ya Phir...': Harbhajan Singh's Explosive Take On Yuzvendra Chahal's World Cup Snub

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should have been included in the Men in Blue's World Cup squad but might have been snubbed due to off-field issues with either the team management or board officials.

Chahal was ignored for the Asia Cup 2023 and not considered for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in October-November.

He was also not included in the Indian squad for the upcoming 3-ODI home series against Australia, starting September 22.

Chahal's long absence from Indian team

Chahal last played an ODI match for India during the home series against New Zealand in January this year.

He hasn't been seen in the Blue jersey since August, when he played in the T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean and USA.

"Yuzvendra Chahal ko hona chahiye tha par unko mauka nahi diya gaya hai aur yeh meri soch se toh pare hai.

"Ya toh Yuzvendra Chahal ki kahin kisi se ladai hui hai ya phir usne kahin kisi se kuch bol diya hai, ya aisi koi aur baat kar di hai.

"I don't know but dekhiye agar sirf skill ki baat kare toh unka naam bhi iss team mein hona chahiye tha. (Yuzvendra Chahal should have been here. He has not been given an opportunity. It is beyond my understanding. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know. If we talk only about skill, his name should have been there in this team because a lot of Team India players are resting)," Bhajji said.

5 spinners in Indian team but no sign of Chahal

India recalled veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia while Washington Sundar was called up as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel.

India's current ODI squad has four spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin and Sundar while the team management is monitoring Axar's condition after he sustained multiple injuries during India's final Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

Chahal meanwhile, took to English County Cricket after the India snub and recently made his debut for Kent against Nottinghamshire in a Division One match.

