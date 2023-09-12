Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up His Maiden County Championship Wicket With A Peach (WATCH)

Yuzvendra Chahal snared his first county championship wicket. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed his first-ever wicket in County Championship cricket as he bowled a peach of a delivery to get rid of Nottinghamshire's Lyndon James. The Haryana-born leg-spinner flattened the off-stump as the right-hander was unable to read the delivery, thereby sneaking through the gate in the process.

The dismissal occurred in the 52nd over of the innings and his teammates were as amused as the bowler himself to see him take the scalp. Here's how the veteran leg-spinner dismissed James:

"We’re delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra’s quality" - Paul Downton

Kent County Cricket Club director Paul Downton earlier addressed Chahal's inclusion by saying they are delighted to have him due to his significant amount of experience.

"We’re delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra’s quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured. He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad."

Yuzvendra Chahal snubbed from 2023 World Cup squad:

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old was recently snubbed from the 2023 World Cup, announced earlier this month. The wrist-spinner was inconsistent in the preceding ODI series against the West Indies, with the selectors preferring Kuldeep Yadav as their first-choice spinner for the showpiece event.

As for Kent, the 33-year-old finished with figures of 20-6-52-3 to leave the opposition reeling at 219-8.

