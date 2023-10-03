 IND Vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Rain Washes Out India's 2nd Warm-Up Match In Thiruvananthapuram
Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Team India will head into the ICC World Cup 2023 without any warm-up games under their belt as the practice match against the Netherlands got abandoned in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

The toss got delayed due to the constant shower which held up the proceedings until the umpires decided to cancel the game altogether.

This is India's second warm-up game in succession that had to be called off due to rain after the match against England was abandoned after the toss in Guwahati on September 30.

Not ideal preparation for India

Hosts India will now head to Chennai to open their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8.

The Netherlands meanwhile, will take on Pakistan in their first match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Oct 6.

Weather playing spoilsport in WC warm-ups

Rain has played spoilsport in several warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup with teams like India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Netherlands, Afghanistan and South Africa suffering the most.

Three matches have been called off so far without a ball being bowled while two games had to be reduced due to the rains.

article-image

