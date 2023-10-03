ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Slam BCCI As Visuals Of Dilapidated Seats At Hyderabad's RGI Stadium Go Viral; Watch

The condition of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 has come under the scanner after a picture of dilapidated seats at the venue went viral on social media.

Fans are slamming the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for the dirty seats at the stadium which is going to host a World Cup match in three days' time.

The stadium at Uppal is going to host Match 2 of the World Cup between Pakistan and the Netherlands on October 6.

The Dutch will then face 2019 finalists New Zealand on Oct 9 and a day later, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka at the same venue.

The stadium on Tuesday hosted the warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia during which the fans complained of the poor condition of the seats despite paying as much as ₹1000 for the tickets.

Money not well spent

The Indian cricket board has already spent crores of rupees to renovate the stadiums which are going to host the World Cup and warm-up matches.

The BCCI reportedly gave ₹50 crore to every World Cup venue to revamp their facilities before the the mega-event starts from October 5. But condition of the RGI stadium seats continues to remain in a bad state.

This is the first time India is going to solely host the ODI World Cup and the BCCI has faced a lot of flak for the lack of tickets and their high prices, constant changes in the schedule, delay in Pakistan getting their visas and now, the condition of the stadiums will add insult to injury.

