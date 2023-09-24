 'BCCI’s Anti-Pakistan Narrative Relevant To Cricket During BJP’s Time': Rashid Latif On Visa Delay For ICC World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'BCCI’s Anti-Pakistan Narrative Relevant To Cricket During BJP’s Time': Rashid Latif On Visa Delay For ICC World Cup

'BCCI’s Anti-Pakistan Narrative Relevant To Cricket During BJP’s Time': Rashid Latif On Visa Delay For ICC World Cup

Pakistani players and support staff are yet to get their visas from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has come down hard on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the delay in visas for the men's national team ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistani players and support staff are yet to get their visas from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. They were supposed to go to Dubai for a two-day team bonding camp before leaving for India on September 27.

But the PCB has cancelled the trip to Dubai due to the visa delay. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has not yet released the visas.

Read Also
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Still Awaiting Visa For India
article-image

PCB has raised the issue with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as Pakistan is supposed to play a warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.

"BCCI’s Anti Pakistan narrative all have been relevant to cricket during BJP’s times.

"Home Ministry (Interior) headed by Amit Shah hasn’t so far issued NOC for the release of visas for the Pakistan team.

"Jay Shah, Amit Shah’s son is BCCI’s Secretary. India is the board having signed host agreement with the ICC. They can’t stop visas.

"Should Pakistan lodge a complaint to ICC for BCCI playing politics? Should they refuse going to India," Latif tweeted on X.

Read Also
2027 World Cup: ICC To Bring Back Super Six Stage From Next Edition
article-image
Read Also
'Babar Azam Can Set This World Cup On Fire': Gautam Gambhir Picks Pakistan Captain To Top Batting...
article-image

Pakistan's itinerary for World Cup 2023

When it comes to issuing an Indian visa to a Pakistan passport holder, clearances need to come from three ministries home, external affairs and sports.

The process takes time which explains the delay in issuing visas to the 33-member Pakistani contingent which will come to India for the World Cup starting October 5.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their second warm-up match against Australia on October 3 in Hyderabad.

They will remain in the city for their opening two World Cup games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka on October 6 and 10 respectively before flying to Ahmedabad for the marquee clash against hosts India on October 14.

Read Also
T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Shortlists 7 Venues In West Indies For Showpiece Event
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: KL Rahul Hits Ball Out Of Indore Stadium As India Batters Take Advantage Of Small Ground vs...

WATCH: KL Rahul Hits Ball Out Of Indore Stadium As India Batters Take Advantage Of Small Ground vs...

Pakistan Cricketers Yet To Get Paid For 4 Months, Likely To Boycott Sponsor Logos & ICC World Cup...

Pakistan Cricketers Yet To Get Paid For 4 Months, Likely To Boycott Sponsor Logos & ICC World Cup...

'BCCI’s Anti-Pakistan Narrative Relevant To Cricket During BJP’s Time': Rashid Latif On Visa...

'BCCI’s Anti-Pakistan Narrative Relevant To Cricket During BJP’s Time': Rashid Latif On Visa...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score Updates: Iyer, Gill Hundreds Before Surya Blitz Takes India To 399/5 In...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score Updates: Iyer, Gill Hundreds Before Surya Blitz Takes India To 399/5 In...

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Marco Bezzecchi Wins First Ever Indian GP At BIC, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Presents...

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Marco Bezzecchi Wins First Ever Indian GP At BIC, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Presents...