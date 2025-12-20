 Sportvot x FPJ: Thrilling Matches Mark Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi As Ovali And Sparsh Secure Impressive Wins
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
The Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament, being held from 15th to 20th December 2025 at Goregaon East, Mumbai, witnessed thrilling encounters on the latest day of competition, with eight teams participating in the prestigious event. |

The Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament, being held from 15th to 20th December 2025 at Goregaon East, Mumbai, witnessed thrilling encounters on the latest day of competition, with eight teams participating in the prestigious event.

In Match 1, Ovali Krida Mandal delivered a dominant performance to defeat Chembur Krida Kendra by 48–24. Chembur managed 12 successful raids from 47 raids, collecting 16 raid points, while their defense added 7 tackle points, including one super tackle, along with one extra point. Ovali Krida Mandal outclassed their opponents with 15 successful raids from 49 raids, including one super raid, accumulating 21 raid points. Their defense proved decisive with 17 successful tackles, four super tackles, and a massive 22 tackle points, along with one extra point, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Match 2 turned out to be a closely fought contest, where Sparsh Krida Mandal edged past Suraksha Krida Mandal by 51–46. Sparsh registered 17 successful raids, including two super raids, to score 28 raid points from 58 raids. Their defense supported well with 14 successful tackles, three super tackles, and 18 tackle points, along with one extra point. Suraksha Krida Mandal responded strongly with 19 successful raids from 57 raids to earn 24 raid points, while their defense contributed 20 tackle points, including five super tackles, and two extra points, but ultimately fell short by a narrow margin.

For his outstanding all-round performance, Aaryawardhan Nawale of Ovali Krida Mandal was adjudged Player of the Day, highlighting an action-packed and competitive day of kabaddi at the Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy.

