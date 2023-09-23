'Babar Azam Can Set This World Cup On Fire': Gautam Gambhir Picks Pakistan Captain To Top Batting Charts

Gautam Gambhir has backed Babar Azam to score plenty of runs in 2023 World Cup. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has made the bold claim regarding the highest run-getter in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, set to begin on October 5th in Ahmedabad. The cricketer-turned-politician reckons that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will top the run-scoring charts and can set the tournament on fire.

Read Also Babar Azam And Shaheen Shah Afridi Embrace As Pakistan Captain Attends Latter Wedding (WATCH)

Babar started the Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a dashing 151 off 131 deliveries against Nepal at Multan to script Pakistan's 328-run victory. However, he managed only 56 runs in the next three matches against Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka as the Men in Green were knocked out of the tournament to finish last in the Super 4 stage.

Meanwhile, speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir suggested that Babar's capability seems to be greater than that of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.

"Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire. I have seen a lot of players with so much time to bat. I think that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root are there, but Babar Azam has a different level of capability."

Babar Azam retains captaincy ahead of 2023 World Cup despite reports suggesting of his removal:

The PCB has retained Babar as captain and Shadab Khan as captain despite some rumours about the board sacking him after a dismal Asia Cup 2023. Nevertheless, fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah's shoulder injury forcing him to miss the competition has come as a massive blow to them.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan begin their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6th against the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)