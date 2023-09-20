Babar Azam And Shaheen Shah Afridi Embrace As Pakistan Captain Attends Latter Wedding (WATCH)

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam embrace one another. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam embraced his fellow countryman Shaheen Shah Afridi, having come to his wedding held on Tuesday. Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi were also spotted sitting beside one another and having dinner even as reports between the star duo have been consistently doing rounds since Pakistan's exit from Asia Cup 2023.

According to reports, the last-ball defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 left Babar angry and took his anger out on the team. Afridi interrupted the speech and the duo were involved in a heated discussion. Nevertheless, an anonymous senior team member has denied any rift between Babar and Afridi, citing them as rumors.

Received this video of Babar & Shaheen. pic.twitter.com/bP0nZXLcdt — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 19, 2023

On Tuesday, Afridi also took to his official social media account on X (formerly Twitter), effectively brushing aside any rift of rumors between the two.

Pakistan delay announcing 2023 World Cup squad as injury concerns mount:

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are yet to announce their 2023 World Cup squad as they face some tough calls after a dismal Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Naseem Shah's likeliness of missing the entire campaign comes as a major worry, given he has been one of their first-choice players.

Several reports have also claimed that Shadab Khan is likely to lose his vice-captaincy position to Afridi due to underperforming in the Asia Cup. Babar Azam and co. will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad.

