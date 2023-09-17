'Bloody Dumb Captain': Danish Kaneria Slams Babar Azam, Pakistan Team Management Amid Growing Injuries

Danish Kaneria has targeted Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lashed out on the national team's captain and think thank for their mismanagement of the fast bowlers. Kaneria's statement on X (formerly Twitter) came a day after right-arm pacer Naseem Shah was deemed doubtful for the 2023 World Cup following a shoulder injury.

Naseem, one of Pakistan's first-choice fast bowlers walked off the field during the 46th over of India's innings in the Asia Cup Super 4 game due to shoulder injury. He missed the next match against Sri Lanka, replaced by Zaman Khan. On Saturday, the PCB said they are seeking a 2nd opinion, but reports claim he will miss the entire tournament in India.

Why Pakistan management and selectors didn’t know Sri Lanka is humid and hot out fast fast bowlers needs rest and fresh to go hard in tournament bloody dum Captain and selection that’s y we rout of finals idiots treat our gem like precious — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) September 17, 2023

While Rauf is on track to full fitness, he felt a pain on his right plink during the game against India and did not take the field on the reserve day. Hence, the Men in Green are in risk of going into the World Cup without a full-fledged bowling attack.

Taking to X, Kaneria targeted Babar Azam and wrote:

Pakistan finished last in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage:

With injury troubles and out-of-form players, the Men in Green couldn't live up to the expectations as they crashed out of the tournament. While they started their proceedings with a 238-run victory over Nepal, the wheels fell off in the Super 4 stage.

The 228-run hammering by India reduced their net run rate to a negative. Pakistan's campaign ended effectively with a two-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, who held their nerve to secure victory on the last ball.

