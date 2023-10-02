 Gandhi-Jinnah Trophy: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Proposes India vs Pakistan Annual Bilateral Series To BCCI
India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral cricket since 2012 due to the strained relation between the two neighbouring nations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday that he proposed a bilateral series between India and Pakistan which can be played annually like the Ashes.

He also suggested that both teams will tour each other during this series.

"I proposed BCCI to play annual Gandhi-Jinnah trophy likewise the Ashes. India and Pakistan can tour each other for thie series," Ashraf said.

Team India only meets Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments like the World Cups and Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will require approvals from the Indian Government if they do agree to play bilateral cricket and travel to Pakistan.

