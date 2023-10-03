ICC World Cup 2023: Top-Ranked Batter From Every Team

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023

India's Shubman Gill is the highest-ranked batter for India in the ICC rankings, standing at No. 2 with 847 points.

(Credits: Twitter)

Captain Babar Azam is the top ranked ODI batter in the ICC standings and inevitably the highest ranked batter for Pakistan.

(Credits: Twitter)

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussenis a gun middle-order batter in ODIs, averaging a healthy 56.78 and is currently ranked No.3

(Credits: Twitter

Australian opener David Warner is one of the feared top-order batters today and is ranked 6th in the ODI batting standings.

(Credits: Twitter)

England's Dawid Malan has been in fantastic form in the last few matches. However, he is ranked 14th in the rankings, the highest for an English batter.

(Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is the highest ranked batter for them in the ODI batting rankings, but currently stands at 28.

(Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is steadily rising through the ranks and established himself as a first-choice opener. Zadran is currently ranked 18 in ODI batting standings.

(Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka is the highest ranked batter for them in the ICC ODI rankings, occupying the 28th spot.

(Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh's veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is the highest ranked batter for them, capturing the 21st spot.

(Credits: Twitter)

Netherlands skipper and keeper-batter Scott Edwards is the highest-ranked batter for them, standing way below at 39.

(Credits: Twitter)

