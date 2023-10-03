ICC World Cup 2023: Top-Ranked Batter From Every Team

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
India's Shubman Gill is the highest-ranked batter for India in the ICC rankings, standing at No. 2 with 847 points.
Captain Babar Azam is the top ranked ODI batter in the ICC standings and inevitably the highest ranked batter for Pakistan.
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussenis a gun middle-order batter in ODIs, averaging a healthy 56.78 and is currently ranked No.3
Australian opener David Warner is one of the feared top-order batters today and is ranked 6th in the ODI batting standings.
England's Dawid Malan has been in fantastic form in the last few matches. However, he is ranked 14th in the rankings, the highest for an English batter.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is the highest ranked batter for them in the ODI batting rankings, but currently stands at 28.
Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is steadily rising through the ranks and established himself as a first-choice opener. Zadran is currently ranked 18 in ODI batting standings.
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka is the highest ranked batter for them in the ICC ODI rankings, occupying the 28th spot.
Bangladesh's veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is the highest ranked batter for them, capturing the 21st spot.
Netherlands skipper and keeper-batter Scott Edwards is the highest-ranked batter for them, standing way below at 39.
