ICC World Cup 2023: Jerseys Of All Teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Lockie Ferguson posing with a pristine-looking jersey ahead of the 2023 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell with the World Cup jersey, featuring a First Nations artwork designed by Aunt Fiona Clarke on the side of it.
(Credits: Twitter)
Adidas unveiled India's 2023 World Cup jersey. The right shoulder has three stripes, depicting India's flag colour, while the two stars on the right above BCCI's logo signify India's World Cups.
(Credits: Twitter)
South African skipper Temba Bavuma doing a photoshoot with the jersey.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam posing with the jersey, unveiled on August 28th during a launch event in Lahore.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka cricket team unveiled its jersey on September 26th, shortly after announcing its squad. The Lion on the jersey's right is its most significant feature.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan with the World Cup jersey, released on September 27th after naming their 15-man squad.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Netherlands will sport a bright orange jersey during the showpiece event.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
England are yet to unveil its official jersey for 2023 World Cup jersey and are likely to don the same kit.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan cricket board has also yet to reveal their official jersey and could don this same kit.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!