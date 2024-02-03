HPSL Indian Derby: Renowned Filly Jendayi Aims For Her Third Classic Victory

Prepare for the excitement as the spotlight shifts to the HPSL Indian Derby at the Mahalaxmi racecourse this Sunday, where the renowned filly Jendayi aims for her third Classic victory amidst a formidable field of 13 contenders.

In the illustrious history of the Derby, fillies have triumphed 22 times since its inception. Jendayi boasts an impeccable record, securing victories in all four of her previous outings. Her dominance was evident in the Indian Oaks, where she clinched victory by a remarkable nine lengths, followed by a decisive win in the Indian 1000 Guineas and the General Rajendrasinhji Million, each by considerable margins. She commenced her racing campaign in stellar fashion, seizing the Race Of Hope Trophy with a commanding lead of 9.5 lengths.

With Oisin Murphy guiding her to triumph in the Indian Oaks and Indian 1000 Guineas, Jendayi will now be under the expert guidance of PS Chouhan on the grand stage.

Formerly sponsored by United Breweries Ltd from 1984 to 2022, the Indian Derby stands as one of the city's premier sporting events, offering the highest cash prize in Indian sports. Since its inception in 1943, it has been a platform for showcasing excellence in horse racing, with Princess Beautiful clinching the inaugural victory.

This year, eight colts, four fillies, all from the equine crop of 2020, will vie for the prestigious title, with the winning connections set to claim a substantial prize of Rs. 1.20 crore from the total stakes of Rs. 2 crore.

As anticipation builds, a star-studded field prepares to captivate spectators on Sunday. Amidst expert analyses and speculations, the Indian Oaks champion Jendayi, hailing from Pesi Shroff's stable, stands as a formidable contender for the Derby crown, despite the absence of Oisin Murphy, entrusted instead to the capable hands of PS Chouhan.

Shroff's string boasts two more contenders in Christofle, partnered with Tom Marquand, and Jamari, the Bangalore Derby victor, under the guidance of Trevor Patel.

Beyond Shroff's camp, Enabler from Malesh Narredu's stable and Synthesis from Rajesh Narredu's ward present formidable challenges, showcasing their remarkable career records, positioning them as strong contenders in this illustrious field.

First race: 2.15 pm

Selections

1. The HPSL Marathi Cup (1400m): 1. Pjenom (1), 2. Christophany (8), 3. King's Treat (11)

2. The Rusi Patel Trophy (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Mojito (2), 2. Count Of Savoy (3), 3. Golden Neil (5)

3. The Keki D Mehta Memorial Million (1600m): 1. Divine Hope (3), 2. DEsert Classic (2), 3. Doron (4)

4. Thackers Eclipse Stakes of India (Gr.2; 2000m): Juliette (1), 2. Dyf (2), 3. Geographique (4)

5. The Sir Homi Mehta Breeders' Produce Stakes (Gr.3; 1400m): 1. Running Star (4), 2. Vincero (2), 3. Spanish Eyes (5)

6. The B K Rattonsey Memorial Maiden Multi-Million (1200m): 1. Fiorentini (8), 2. Villanelle (14), 3. Aperol (1)

7. The HPSL Indian Derby (Gr.1; 2400m): Jendayi (12), 2. Enabler (5), 3. Jamari (11)

8. The Gromor Million (1200m): 1. Buckley (1), 2. Superlative (6), 3. Dexa (7)

9. The HPSL Tamil Cup (1200m): 1. Light Of Life, (1), 2. Mi Arion (4), 3. Dufy (11)

Super jackpot: 4,5,6,7,8,9

First jackpot: 2,3,4,5,6

Second jackpot: 5,6,7,8,9

First treble: 3,4,5

Second treble: 6,7,8

Third treble: 7,8,9