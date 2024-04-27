Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At MI Player Amid IPL 2024 Match vs DC

Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was spotted yelling at a player amid the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. In a video emerged on social media, the 30-year-old could not keep his cool for a reason unknown to the Mumbai Indians' fans.

Hardik Pandya has been under immense pressure since taking over as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, largely due to the lack of fans' support as they have been agitated by the decision to oust Rohit Sharma from the role. The seam-bowling all-rounder's form has also taken a hit, managing only 151 runs in 8 matches at 21.57 alongside 4 wickets.

Bro has completely lost his mind 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qRCUeJVFdh — Un-Lucky  (@Luckyytweets) April 27, 2024

Delhi Capitals set 258 for Mumbai Indians to win after Hardik Pandya puts them into bowl:

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals hammered 257 in their stipulated 20 overs as Jake Fraser-McGurk led the charge with a 27-ball 84. The Capitals also found contribution from Shai Hope, who hammered 5 sixes in his 17-ball 41. Later, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs dished out some lusty blows to put Mumbai Indians' esteemed bowling unit under pressure.

Piyush Chawla was their most economical bowler, grabbing figures of 4-0-36-1. Hardik was particularly expensive with the ball with figures of 2-0-41-0; hence, he will need to do the heavy lifting with the bat if the Mumbai Indians are to make a match out of this.

The Mumbai-based franchise has already beaten the Capitals earlier in the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium when Romario Shepherd took Anrich Nortje to the cleaners. While the Mumbai Indians are coming off a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, the Capitals managed to escape a loss against the Gujarat Titans. They managed to beat Gujarat by 4 runs after making 224.