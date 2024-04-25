 'Fans Need To Be A Little Calm': Wasim Akram On Backlash Against Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Fans Need To Be A Little Calm': Wasim Akram On Backlash Against Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya

'Fans Need To Be A Little Calm': Wasim Akram On Backlash Against Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya

Hardik has been facing the wrath of the fans ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians' captain.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Wasim Akram and MI Skipper Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram shared his thoughts on backlash against Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya amid the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik has been facing the wrath of the fans ever since he was replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians' captain. The fans questioned MI questioned the unceremonious sacking of Rohit, who led the team to a record five IPL titles.

The support for Rohit Sharma has been increasing day by day while Hardik Pandya received hostile receptions from the crowd wherever he played so far in the ongoing IPL 2024. The star all-rounder was subjected to jeers, boos and derogatory remarks throughout the match.

Read Also
'Rohit Sharma Lacked Success As Batter And Captain’: Robin Uthappa On Why Hardik Pandya Took Over...
article-image

Speaking on Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram opined that the fans need to calm down a little as he believes that they are not any good or favour for the Mumbai Indians by booing their Hardik Pandya.

"This is the problem in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. We never forget. We tell our kids that when Pandya's kid is born, you have to remind him why he became captain 20 years ago. We don't move on." former Pakistan pacer said.

"I think fans need to be a little calm. At the end of the day, he is your player. He plays for Mumbai Indians, and he is the one who can make you win. There is no point booing your own player. You can criticize a little bit, but move on." he added. R

Hardik Pandya's captaincy stint at Mumbai Indians were off to a disappointing start as the team suffered three successive losses against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. However, the five-time IPL champions bounced back with two wins on the trot against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya-led side suffered their fourth defeat of the season against Chennai Super Kings before registering third win against Punjab Kings. Recently, Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Read Also
'Runs Nahi Aa Rahe Balle Se': Fan Brutally Taunts Hardik Pandya During PBKS vs MI In Mullanpur;...
article-image

'Rohit Sharma should have continued as captain for one more year': Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram feels that Mumbai Indians should have continued with Rohit Sharma in the ongoing IPL season and pass on the captaincy baton to Hardik Pandya baton for IPL 2025.

"In franchise cricket, such things happen. Look at how CSK took the captaincy decision for the long run, and maybe, even they (MI) had the same idea." former KKR bowling coach said.

"This was not a personal decision, but in my view, Rohit Sharma should have continued as captain for one more year. Perhaps, next year, Hardik Pandya could have been the captain." Akram added.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as MI captain in the middle of IPL 2013 and led the team to their maiden title. Thereafter, Rohit captained the team to four IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Grandmaster D Gukesh Receives Grand Welcome At Chennai Airport After Winning Candidates Chess...

Video: Grandmaster D Gukesh Receives Grand Welcome At Chennai Airport After Winning Candidates Chess...

Ex-Zimbabwe Cricketer Guy Whittall Hospitalized After Surviving Leopard Attack While Walking His Dog

Ex-Zimbabwe Cricketer Guy Whittall Hospitalized After Surviving Leopard Attack While Walking His Dog

Viral Video: West Indies A Players Load Their Luggage Themselves On Small Pickup Truck After Landing...

Viral Video: West Indies A Players Load Their Luggage Themselves On Small Pickup Truck After Landing...

'Fans Need To Be A Little Calm': Wasim Akram On Backlash Against Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik...

'Fans Need To Be A Little Calm': Wasim Akram On Backlash Against Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik...

'Sorry Debashish Bhai': Rishabh Pant Apologizes To Cameraman Who Was Hit By His Shot During DC vs GT...

'Sorry Debashish Bhai': Rishabh Pant Apologizes To Cameraman Who Was Hit By His Shot During DC vs GT...