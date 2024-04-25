'Fans Need To Be A Little Calm': Wasim Akram On Backlash Against Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya

Wasim Akram and MI Skipper Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram shared his thoughts on backlash against Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya amid the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik has been facing the wrath of the fans ever since he was replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians' captain. The fans questioned MI questioned the unceremonious sacking of Rohit, who led the team to a record five IPL titles.

The support for Rohit Sharma has been increasing day by day while Hardik Pandya received hostile receptions from the crowd wherever he played so far in the ongoing IPL 2024. The star all-rounder was subjected to jeers, boos and derogatory remarks throughout the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram opined that the fans need to calm down a little as he believes that they are not any good or favour for the Mumbai Indians by booing their Hardik Pandya.

"This is the problem in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. We never forget. We tell our kids that when Pandya's kid is born, you have to remind him why he became captain 20 years ago. We don't move on." former Pakistan pacer said.

"I think fans need to be a little calm. At the end of the day, he is your player. He plays for Mumbai Indians, and he is the one who can make you win. There is no point booing your own player. You can criticize a little bit, but move on." he added. R

Hardik Pandya's captaincy stint at Mumbai Indians were off to a disappointing start as the team suffered three successive losses against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. However, the five-time IPL champions bounced back with two wins on the trot against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya-led side suffered their fourth defeat of the season against Chennai Super Kings before registering third win against Punjab Kings. Recently, Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

'Rohit Sharma should have continued as captain for one more year': Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram feels that Mumbai Indians should have continued with Rohit Sharma in the ongoing IPL season and pass on the captaincy baton to Hardik Pandya baton for IPL 2025.

"In franchise cricket, such things happen. Look at how CSK took the captaincy decision for the long run, and maybe, even they (MI) had the same idea." former KKR bowling coach said.

"This was not a personal decision, but in my view, Rohit Sharma should have continued as captain for one more year. Perhaps, next year, Hardik Pandya could have been the captain." Akram added.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as MI captain in the middle of IPL 2013 and led the team to their maiden title. Thereafter, Rohit captained the team to four IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.