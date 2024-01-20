Mumbai Races: Chamonix Fancied For Byculla Club Trophy

Chamonix, the victorious contender from her last outing, seems poised for a remarkable third consecutive triumph as she faces only three competitors in the upcoming Byculla Club Trophy, the highlight of Sunday's races spanning 2800m.

Trained by Pesi Shroff, Chamonix, who succumbed to Kamaria in the same event last year, is backed by her recent stellar form, setting the stage for a potential redemption.

With jockey PS Chouhan at the reins, Chamonix is anticipated to turn the tables and avenge her previous defeat.

First race: 12.00pm

Selections

1. The Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Cup (1200m): 1. House of Lords (8), 2. Liam (5), 3. Galloping Ahead (3)

2. The Truefitt & Hill Trophy (2000m): 1. Impunity (2), 1. Verdandi (5), 3. Eaton Square (1)

3. The Dr I C Nagree Trophy (2000m): 1. Alpha Domino (4), 2. Finch (2)

4. The Y M Chaudhry Memorial Trophy (1400m): 1. Running Star (6), 2. Marcus (4), 3. Amadeo (1)

5. The Municipal Commissioner's Trophy-Division I (1200m): 1. Silver Spring (2), 2. Nolan (1), 3. Red Merlot (4)

6. The Mathradas Goculdas Trophy (1200m): 1. Amazonia (4), 2. Son Of A Gun (1), 3. Baby Bazooka (5)

7. The Byculla Club Trophy (2800m): 1. Chamonix (3), 2. Golden Kingdom (1)

Super jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble, 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races