Mumbai Races: Mojito Best For Karl Umrigar Trophy

Mojito, a product of the esteemed MK Jadhav training, emerges as the most compelling contender among the four participants competing for the prestigious Karl Umrigar Trophy, the featured event in Thursday's lineup of seven races at the Mahalaxmi race course.

On the 8th day of the Mumbai meeting, this gelding with an impressive track record, this seasoned gelding has missed the board twice in 19 outings and boasts three victories. Despite encountering a formidable opponent in Dyf during his last appearance, Mojito is poised for a well-deserved triumph.

Notable among Mojito's near-wins is the A C Ardeshir Trophy, where he was narrowly edged out by Count Of Savoy in Mumbai. Jockey NS Parmar, entrusted with the reins of Mojito, is determined to make amends and secure a long-awaited victory.

Facing stiff competition, Mojito's primary rival in this race is Chopin from the stable of Pesi Shroff, ridden by the skilled Neeraj Rawal. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown between these two formidable contenders.

First race: 1.00 pm

Selections

1. The M. M. T. Pandole Plate (1600m): 1. Goldiva (2), 2. Silver Steps (4), 3. Lightning Blaze (6)

2. The Karl Umrigar Trophy (1600m): 1. Mojito (1), 2. Chopin (3)

3. The Radha Sigtia Trophy (2000m): 1. Geographique (3), 2. Regal Command (4)

4. The Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Santissimo (3), 2. Star Impact (7), 3. Fast Approach (2)

5. The Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy (1200m): 1. New Dimension (5), 2. Nelson River (10), 3. Superimpose (6)

6. The Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Dazzling Duchess (5), 2. Villanella (9), 3. Mumtaz (7)

7. The F. K. Vakil Trophy (1400m): 1. Ultimo (4), 2. Versace (7), 3. Lord Fenicia (3)