 Mumbai Races: Mojito Best For Karl Umrigar Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Races: Mojito Best For Karl Umrigar Trophy

Mumbai Races: Mojito Best For Karl Umrigar Trophy

On the 8th day of the Mumbai meeting, this gelding with an impressive track record, this seasoned gelding has missed the board twice in 19 outings and boasts three victories.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

Mojito, a product of the esteemed MK Jadhav training, emerges as the most compelling contender among the four participants competing for the prestigious Karl Umrigar Trophy, the featured event in Thursday's lineup of seven races at the Mahalaxmi race course.

On the 8th day of the Mumbai meeting, this gelding with an impressive track record, this seasoned gelding has missed the board twice in 19 outings and boasts three victories. Despite encountering a formidable opponent in Dyf during his last appearance, Mojito is poised for a well-deserved triumph.

Notable among Mojito's near-wins is the A C Ardeshir Trophy, where he was narrowly edged out by Count Of Savoy in Mumbai. Jockey NS Parmar, entrusted with the reins of Mojito, is determined to make amends and secure a long-awaited victory.

Read Also
Mumbai Races: Jendayi Yet To Find A Match
article-image

Facing stiff competition, Mojito's primary rival in this race is Chopin from the stable of Pesi Shroff, ridden by the skilled Neeraj Rawal. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown between these two formidable contenders.

First race: 1.00 pm

Selections

1. The M. M. T. Pandole Plate (1600m): 1. Goldiva (2), 2. Silver Steps (4), 3. Lightning Blaze (6)

2. The Karl Umrigar Trophy (1600m): 1. Mojito (1), 2. Chopin (3)

3. The Radha Sigtia Trophy (2000m): 1. Geographique (3), 2. Regal Command (4)

4. The Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Santissimo (3), 2. Star Impact (7), 3. Fast Approach (2)

5. The Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy (1200m): 1. New Dimension (5), 2. Nelson River (10), 3. Superimpose (6)

6. The Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Dazzling Duchess (5), 2. Villanella (9), 3. Mumtaz (7)

7. The F. K. Vakil Trophy (1400m): 1. Ultimo (4), 2. Versace (7), 3. Lord Fenicia (3)

Read Also
Mumbai Races: Enabler Best for 2000 Guineas
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.50 Crore Fine, Mumbai Airport Penalised Too Over Viral Video Of Flyers...

IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.50 Crore Fine, Mumbai Airport Penalised Too Over Viral Video Of Flyers...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ayodhya Immersed In Spiritual Fervor As 'Jal Kalash Yatra' Marks...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ayodhya Immersed In Spiritual Fervor As 'Jal Kalash Yatra' Marks...

Suraj Chavan, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Arrested By ED: What Is BMC Khichdi Scam?

Suraj Chavan, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Arrested By ED: What Is BMC Khichdi Scam?

Telangana: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri, Body Found Hanging...

Telangana: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri, Body Found Hanging...

Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Actresses Who Stunned With Their Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Actresses Who Stunned With Their Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss