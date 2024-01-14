Mumbai Races: Jendayi Yet To Find A Match

Staying true to her impeccable form, Jendayi, sired by Pesi Shroff, emerged victorious as the champion in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, also known as the Ladies Derby, held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse this Sunday.

As the gates swung open, Jendayi initially secured the fourth position in a field of five horses, crossing the 1000-meter marker.

Aloysia set the pace, leading the pack until the home bend. It was at this crucial juncture that Jendayi, hailing from the renowned stable of champion trainer Pesi Shroff, surged ahead, leaving all competitors far behind and clinching the victory with an impressive nine-length lead.

Ameerah and Waikki secured their positions in that order in this highlight event of the day.

In another noteworthy race, the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup, Enabler, adding a familial touch to the triumph, secured the win. Trained by Mallesh Narredu and skillfully ridden by his son Yash, this victory marked an all-Narredu family affair on the racetrack.

Results

1. The Marchetta Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Arbitrage, 2. MI Arion, 3. Mirae

2. The P. D. Avasia Trophy (1000m): 1. Superlative, 2. Buckley, 3. Soup And Sandwich

3. The Yawar Rashid Trophy (1600m): 1. Vincent Van Gogh, 2. Kariena, 3. Golden Glow

4. The Uttam Singh Trophy (2000m): 1. Giant King, 2. Merzinger, 3. Angelo

5. The Gool S. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3) (1200): 1. Dash, 2. Field Of Dreams, 3. Fiorentini

6. The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3; 2000m): 1. Enabler, 2. Christofle, 3. Synthesis

7. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. Jendayi, 2. Ameerah, 3. Waikki

8. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy (1200m): 1. Phenom, 2. Constable, 3. Mazal

9. The Marchetta Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 11. Mighly Thunder, 2. Dowsabel, 3. Tanhaiyaan