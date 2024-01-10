 Mumbai Races: Doron Best For Feature
Mumbai Races: Doron Best For Feature

Piloted once again by PS Chouhan, Doron faces stiff competition from eight contenders, with Earth and Desert Classic emerging as formidable challengers.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Pesi Shroff's pupil Doron, who secured a sixth-place finish in the previous race dominated by stable-mate Vincero, is poised for improvement over the extended seven-furlong stretch in the upcoming Hyderabad Race Club Trophy for maiden juveniles, to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Thursday.

Trevor Patel will steer the course for Sanjay Kolse's Earth, while S. Zervan takes the reins of Imtiaz Sait's Desert Classic.

A word of caution to race enthusiasts: the seven-event lineup appears quite unpredictable, with no clear frontrunner.

Exercise prudence and avoid high-risk wagers on any horse.

First race: 2.00PM

Selections

1. The D W Reid Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Dragger's Strike (5), 2. High Spirit (8), 3. Toofan (9)

2. The Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy (1600m): 1. King's Retreat (6), 2. Kimiko (3), 3. Pride's Prince (7)

3. The Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy (1600m0: 1. Wall Street (1), 2. Own Voice (7), 3. Flaming Lamborgini (3)

4. The R R Byramji Trophy (1400m): 1. Lazarus (9), 2. Finch (2), 3. Opus Dei (3)

5. The Hyderabad Race Club Trophy (1400m): 1. Doron (3), 2. Earth (8), 3. Desert Classic (2)

6. The Greater Mumbai Police Trophy (1000m): 1. Untitled (9), 2. Zukor (5), 3. Northern Singer (3)

7. The D W Reid Plate Div-1 (1400m0: 1. Sorrento Secret (1), 2. Cyrenaica (2), 3. Dufy (4)

