Mumbai Races: Enabler Best for 2000 Guineas

A formidable lineup of nine contenders is gearing up for the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse this Christmas eve.

The anticipation is high as seven horses have captured the judges' attention, with Enabler, the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Pune Derby winner, standing out as the top pick. Trained by the skilled Mallesh Narredu, Enabler is eyeing his fourth consecutive win.

The Narredu family's longstanding association with horse racing, initiated by Satish in the late '70s, continues with the father-son duo of Mallesh (trainer) and Yash (jockey). Despite their presence in the previous 2000 Guineas, victory has eluded them. However, this Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racecourse could be their moment to shine.

The up-and-coming jockey will face a tough challenge from contenders like Christofle and Believe, both in excellent form. The race, spanning eight furlongs, promises to be a thrilling spectacle, making Sunday an eventful day at this iconic venue.

For those feeling lucky, the Super-jackpot covers races 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8, while the Jackpot spans 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. The First Treble includes races 2, 3 & 4, and the Second Treble features races 5, 6 & 7. If you're up for the challenge, the Tanala option is open for all races.

First Race: 1.30 pm

Selections

1. The Astonish Trophy (2000m): 1. Gimme (1), 2. Midas Touch (4)

2. The Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (2000m): 1. Scaramanga (4), 2. Des Marquis (8), 3. The Godfather (7)

3. The Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (1600m): 1. Fashion Icon (6), 2. Booster Shot (2), 3. Lord Murdhy (4)

4. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Senorita D (1), 2. Littorio (8), 3. Etoile (12)

5. The K M Munshi Trophy (1200m): 1. Emperor Roderic (3), 3. Magileto (1)

6. The HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr.1) (1600m): 1. Enabler (6), 2. Christofle (3), 3. Believe (1)

7. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Good Deeds (4), 2. Ricochet (9), 3. Constable (1)

8. The Castlebridge Trophy (1000m): 1. C'Est L'Amour (3), 2. Untitled (7), 3. Alpha Gene (1)