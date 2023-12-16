Mumbai Races: Jendayi Fancied For Trilegal Indian Guineas

From the picturesque landscapes of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland, to the vibrant Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai, Oisis Murphy's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. The 28-year-old British Champion Jockey is gearing up to mount Jendayi for the Trilegal Indian Guineas, marking the initiation of the Mumbai meeting at the esteemed Mahalaxmi racecourse this Sunday.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to this emerald event is the presence of renowned jockey Oisin Murphy. Pronounced O-shin, Murphy is set to steer trainer Pesi Shroff's promising filly, Jendayi, in the inaugural Classic of the Mumbai season.

Hailing from Ireland and now based in the UK, Murphy is expanding his horizons to include Mahalaxmi in the list of prestigious race centers he's conquered. Expressing his eagerness during an interaction at the racecourse, Murphy shared, "I arrived early Thursday morning. I am eager to ride Jendayi. I know that she is a filly with a massive amount of ability, she has a high reputation and I am hoping for a really good result on Sunday."

Trainer Shroff added his insights, describing Jendayi as "straightforward," emphasising her honesty and simplicity, making her a delight to ride. Jendayi has already made a mark with a triumphant debut in the General Rajendrasinhji Million and clinching the Race of Hope Trophy.

However, the competition heats up with Miss American Pie, boasting three wins but facing her first 1600m challenge from MK Jadhav's stable, guided by jockey NS Parmar. Another contender, West Brook, enters the race with champion jockey Surraj Narredu in the saddle, promising an exciting showdown among the eight competitors.

Selections

1. The Korea Racing Authority Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Serrano (1), 2. New Dimension (2), 3. Moonlight Kiss (8)

2. The R J Kolah Trophy (2000m): 1. Chamonix (2), 2. Rasputin (1), 3. Wall Street (3)

3. The Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (1200m): 1. O Hansini (3), 2. Joaquin (1)

4. The M N Nazir Trophy (1600m): 1. Scaramanga (3), 2. Finch (7), 3. Golden Glow (8)

5. The Satinello Trophy (1200m): 1. Fiorentini (7), 2. Runnins Star (9), 3. Spanish Eyes (10)

6. The Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas (1600m): 1. Jendayi (5), 2. Miss American Pie (6), 3. West Brook (8)

7. The Kusumben Dhirubhai Shah Trophy (1400m): 1. Dragger's Strike (4), 2. Silver Steps (6), 3. Toofaan (8)

8. The Korea Racing Authority Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Superimpose (7), 3. Sentinel (13)

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

First treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second treble: 5, 6 & 7

Tanala: All races