3rd MCC Talent Hunt Cricket Tournament 2023-2024: Christiano Buthelo Slams Unbeaten Half-Century

Opening batsman Christiano Buthelo batted confidently smashing an unbeaten half century knock of 57 runs which was the highlight of B4 Sports Club 9-run victory of Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ in a boys’ under-12 league match of the 3rd MCC Talent Hunt Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Air India ground, Kalina on Friday.

Deciding to bat first, B4 Sports Club piled up a total of 162 for 6 wickets from their 25 overs. Opener Christiano faced no problems batting in the middle and his patient innings came from 60 balls and contained four hits to the boundary ropes. Samartha Churi contributed 31 runs and along with Christiano put on 47 runs in a fruitful second wicket partnership. Veer Singh was Mumbai CC best bowler taking 2 for 22 runs.

In reply, Mumbai CC were restricted to 153 for 8 wickets from their quota of 25 overs. Mumbai CC’s leading batters were Harshawardhan Satarkar 43 runs and Shaardul Joshi 25 runs while B4 Sports Club’s Sparsh Mehta claimed 2 for 25 runs.

Brief scores: B4 Sports Club 162 for 6, 25 overs (Christiano Buthelo 57*, Samartha Churi 31; Veer Singh 2/22) beat Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ 153 for 8, 25 overs (Harshawardhan Satarkar 43, Shaardul Joshi 25; Sparsh Mehta 2/25). Result: B4 Sports Club won by 9 runs.