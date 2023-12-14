'I Can Do 750 Kg Leg Press': Mohammed Shami Claims 'No Other Cricketer Lifts Heavier Weights' Than Him In Team India

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is one of the fittest players in the Indian team and also claims to be one of the strongest.

The 33-year-old recently claimed that he lifts the heaviest weights in the gym among all other players in the Indian team.

“No other cricketer lifts heavier weights than me in the gym; I don’t like to post on social media so people don’t know. I can do a 750KG leg press,” said Mohammed Shami during a conversation with Aaj Tak.

Shami has not only grown his muscles over the years but also his stature in world cricket through his bowling.

Shami's record-breaking World Cup campaign

The Bengal-based pacer was the most successful bowler in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2023 in which he finished with 24 wickets from just 7 ODIs at a staggering average of 10.70.

Shami picked up a wicket after every 12th delivery he bowled in the tournament. He bagged three fifers and a four-wicket haul with best figures of 7 for 57.

It was unfortunate that Indian ended up on the losing side in the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad even though the home team had the highest wicket-taker and the most prolific batter in their playing XI in Virat Kohli, who amassed a record-breaking 765 runs in the tournament.

His exploits in the World Cup have prompted the BCCI to recommend his name for the prestigious Arjuna Awards.

Shami to join Team India for South Africa Tests

Shami has been given a break post the World Cup by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which will end soon as he will join up with the Indian Test squad in South Africa.

A lot will be expected of him when he teams up with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as India eye their first-ever Test series win in the rainbow nation. The Proteas and the Indian team will lock horns in a series of two Tests from December 26 to January 7.