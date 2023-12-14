‘If I Wanted To Pray, Who Could Stop Me?': Mohammed Shami Shuts Trolls Over ‘Sajda’ Controversy In The World Cup 2023

Mohammed Shami celebrating his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka with teammates | Credits: Twitter

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has hit out at trolls for creating unnecessary controversy over his ‘Sajda’ celebration during his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in a World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The controversy erupted after Shami kneeled out and touched both hands after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s bowler Kasun Rajitha in order to complete his five-wicket. Many social media users claimed that he wanted to Sajda but stopped midway, fearing black clash.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, Mohammed Shami termed himself as a proud Indian and a Muslim, added that no one would have stopped him from doing Sajda. The 33-year-old also said that he never did Sajda to celebrate his five-wicket hauls in his career thus far.

“If I wanted to pray, who could stop me? I won't stop anyone from praying. If I want to pray, I will pray. What's the problem in this? I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian. What's the problem in that? If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I be in this country?," he said.

“Have I ever prayed after taking a 5-wicket haul before? I have taken many five-wicket hauls. You tell me where you have to pray, and I will go and pray there," veteran Indian pacer added.

I bowled with 200 percent intensity against Sri Lanka, says Shami

While continuing to slam at trolls over his ‘Sajda’ controversy, Mohammed Shami explained he fell on the ground after completing his five-wicket haul as he was tired, having bowled with 200 percent intensity in the match against Sri Lanka.

He said, “People like this are not on anyone's side. They only want to create a ruckus. I bowled with 200 percent intensity in that game against Sri Lanka. Wickets were falling in quick succession and after taking 3 wickets, I thought I had to take a 5-wicket haul today,"

“I was tired of not getting a wicket despite beating the edge of the batter so many times. I was bowling at full tilt. So when I got my 5th wicket, I sank to the ground and kneeled. People gave a different meaning to it. I think people who are misinterpreting these things don't have any other work," Shami added.