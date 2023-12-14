Mumbai U-13 Tournament: Ayan Desai Leads MIG Cricket Club To Victory Over Dream 11 Vengsarkar Academy

Ayan Desai showcased an outstanding all-round performance, propelling MIG Cricket Club to a convincing five-wicket victory over hosts Dream 11 Vengsarkar Academy in the under-13 cricket tournament (35 overs) at the Oval Maidan, Churchgate last Thursday.

Winning the toss, Vengsarkar chose to bat but faced a formidable challenge from Ayan, who claimed three crucial wickets. Despite their efforts, Vengsarkar Academy set a target of 151 for the loss of eight wickets. Ayan continued to shine with the bat, contributing 43 runs as MIG successfully chased down the target in the 34th over.

Vengsarkar Cricket Academy struggled early on, losing two wickets with only 20 runs on the board. The partnership between Vansh Dhawangale (27) and Aarush Kolhe (36) added 51 runs for the third wicket. Varad Raj's unbeaten 44 runs helped his team reach a total of 150 runs. Aryan Desai of MIG stood out as the top bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 25 runs, with valuable support from Ayan Rodrigues, who took 2 for 12.

In the chase, Aryan Khot (43) and Agastya Kashikar (35) provided MIG with a solid start, adding 87 runs. Vedang Mishra (39) and Manan Singhvi (14) continued the momentum, contributing 52 runs for the third wicket, ultimately securing victory for MIG. Ansh Sonwane took 2/22 for Dream 11 Vengsarkar Academy. Aryan Desai's stellar performance earned him the well-deserved title of Man of the Match in the finals. The prizes were presented by former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who graced the event as the chief guest.

Brief scores: Dream 11 Vengsarkar Academy: 150/8 in 35 overs (Vansh Dhawangale 27, Aarush Kolhe 36, Varad Raj 44 n.o.; Ayan Rodrigues 2/12, Aryan Desai 3/25) lost to MIG Cricket Club – 154/5 in 33.2 overs (Aryan Khot 43, Agastya Kashikar 35, Vedang Mishra 39; Ansh Sonawane 2/22) MOM – Aryan Desai.