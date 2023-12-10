 Mumbai Cricket: Harris Shield Legacy Continues To Soar As 127th Edition Takes Center Stage
After 126 years of rich tradition, the Harris Shield steps into a new era, bringing the thrill and fervour of school cricket to screens like never before.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Credits: Twitter

The Harris Shield, a beacon of excellence in school cricket, basks in the glow of its well-deserved limelight as the 127th edition takes center stage.

Proudly presented by FanCode, India's leading sports destination, this iconic Inter-School cricket tournament achieves a historic milestone by making its exclusive debut on a dedicated sports streaming platform.

Witness the intense clash between Swami Vivekanand International Borivali and General Education Academy in the final, commencing on December 11 and culminating on December 13. Immerse yourself in the live action on FanCode, accessible through its mobile app (on Android, iOS, TV), TV app (compatible with Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, Prime Video, WatchO), and www.fancode.com.

The Harris Shield, synonymous with Mumbai cricket, serves as the cradle for legendary talents like Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur, who once graced its grounds in school colours.

FanCode, a staunch supporter of grassroots sports, consistently champions the cause of budding superstars. Having previously broadcasted state leagues across diverse sports in regions like Goa, Kerala, Assam, and Uttarakhand, FanCode believes in providing a stage for tomorrow's sports icons.

With a rich history and as a revered platform for Mumbai's budding cricketers, the Harris Shield has witnessed extraordinary performances throughout its journey. Memorable moments include the awe-inspiring 664-run partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in 1988 and Prithvi Shaw's stellar 546-run innings off 330 balls in a tournament game.

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, expresses the excitement, saying, "FanCode has always believed in the power of grassroots sports. The Harris Shield has a rich 126-year-old legacy and is an integral part of Mumbai cricket. We are thrilled to be part of history by broadcasting it LIVE for the very first time, and providing a platform to superstars of tomorrow."

article-image

