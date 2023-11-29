Harris Shield: General Education, Swami Vivekanand In Final

General Education Academy, Chembur beat Springfield High School by innings lead after the latter fell short by one run at the Bombay Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Resuming at 19/1 in seven overs, Springfield were bowled out for 173 in 52.4 overs after General Education's Rohan Patil returned figures of 6/32.

Shubham Palai's unbeaten 90 went in vain for Springfield despite his crucial 91-run fourth-wicket partnership with Devansh Rai.

Swami Vivekanand School, Borivali beat IES New English School, Bandra on first innings lead.

In another match at MIG Ground, Bandra, Swami Vivekanand who were at their overnight score of 29 for no loss in seven overs scored 216 in reply to IES New English School's 176. Yug Asopa scored half century (57 of 105 balls), and other contributors were Aditya Songhare 35 and Arjun Lotlikar 34 who were amongst the run getters.

Stumps at Day 2

Brief Scores:

General Education Academy : 174 in 73 overs (Aayush Shinde 47, 85 balls, 95 mins, 6x4s, Shardul Fagare 28, 172 mins, 115 balls, 3x4s, Krish Upadhyay 26, 41 mins, 31 balls, 3x4s, Shubham Palai (RAM) 3/26, Devansh Rai (OB) 2/74) & 71/8 in 26 overs Aayush Shinde 34, 39 mins, 33 balls, 8x4s, Subhan Shaikh (LAM) 5/28) beat Springfield High School: 173 in 52.4 overs. Shubham Palai 90*, 181 mins, 118 balls, 8x4s, Devansh Rai 38, 59 mins, 44 balls, 5x4s, Rohan Patil (OB) 6/32,) on first innings lead.

IES New English School, Bandra: 176 in 74.5 overs Dhaviet Prakash 37*, 132 balls, 5x4s, Lakshya Jhawar 30, 30 balls, 4x4s, Yash Rawat 30, 86 balls, 6x4s, Aditya Songhare (RAM) 3/44, Arnav Lad (SLA) 3/47) & 69/4 in 21 overs lost to Swami Vivekanand Intl. School Borivali : 216 in 58.5 overs.Yug Asopa 57, 105 balls, Aditya Songhare 35, Arjun Lotlikar 34, 41 balls, 5x4s, Darshan Rathod (SLA) 4/66) on first innings lead.