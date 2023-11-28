Varsha To Lead Indian Women's Blind Cricket in First-Ever Women's Bilateral Series

Varsha and Phula Saren have been appointed as the captain and vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team respectively for the first-ever women's bilateral series in India which gets underway from December 11, 2023 at Police Gymkhana.

The announcement was made by Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Fedfina.

The Bilateral series is to be played against Nepal. India will play five T20I Matches at Mumbai from December 11, 2023, to December 15, 2023.

Read Also Why Shubman Gill Had To Give Up Education For Cricket?

Varsha, who led Team India to a gold medal in the finals of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham, will captain the side for the Nepal T20Is. Phula Saren will continue as her deputy for the Women's Bilateral Series in Mumbai.

Speaking on the announcement ahead of the Nepal T20Is, the President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Mr Buse Gowda said, “This is the first ever Women’s International Bilateral in India. City of Dreams is the best place to organize these matches dreaming that our women cricketers will get the massive support and go on to become the torch bearers of Cricket for the Blind. We welcome the team from Nepal and may the best team win”