Why Shubman Gill Had To Give Up Education For Cricket?

By: Krisha | November 27, 2023

Shubman Gill, born on September 8, 1999, is one of the most loved Indian Batsman.

Gill rose to fame during the 2018 ICC Under 19 World Cup. He scored an impressive number of 418 runs.

As for his educational qualification, Shubman Gill successfully cleared his secondary school examinations at Manav Mangal Smart School in Mohali, Punjab.

Reportedly Shubman had to give up his education at an early age.

Due to his involvement with the under-19 team at an early age of 17 years, the right handed batsman faced challenges in dedicating sufficient time to his studies.

As a result of this, he had to give up on education to focus on his cricket career.

According to various media reports, Gill does not possess a college degree.

Shubman also set the record as the youngest batsman to have scored a double century in ODI cricket.

