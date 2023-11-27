Why Shubman Gill Had To Give Up Education For Cricket?

By: Krisha | November 27, 2023
Shubman Gill, born on September 8, 1999, is one of the most loved Indian Batsman.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
Gill rose to fame during the 2018 ICC Under 19 World Cup. He scored an impressive number of 418 runs.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
As for his educational qualification, Shubman Gill successfully cleared his secondary school examinations at Manav Mangal Smart School in Mohali, Punjab.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
Reportedly Shubman had to give up his education at an early age.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
Due to his involvement with the under-19 team at an early age of 17 years, the right handed batsman faced challenges in dedicating sufficient time to his studies.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
As a result of this, he had to give up on education to focus on his cricket career.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
According to various media reports, Gill does not possess a college degree.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
Shubman also set the record as the youngest batsman to have scored a double century in ODI cricket.
Image Credit - Instagram (@shubmangill)
Thanks For Reading!