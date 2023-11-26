5 Easy-To-Make Lunch Box Ideas For School Students

By: Krisha | FPJ Education Desk | November 26, 2023
Parents often find themselves in a situation where they cannot decide on what to pack in lunch for their school-going kids.
Image Credit - Freepik
Here are a few easy-to-prepare lunch box ideas for your kids...
Image Credit - Freepik
Masala Corn - Roast some corn and add spices and Voilà, yummy item ready to be packed!
Image Credit - Freepik
Sandwich - Kids love to eat sandwich and it only takes a few minutes to prepare one. You can prep the items needed on the previous night.
Image Credit - Freepik
Fruits - Packing different fruits for your kids is not only a yummy way to fill their stomach but also is very healthy.
Image Credit - Freepik
Garlic Bread - Toasting bread and adding garlic butter is the easiest way to prepare garlic bread.
Image Credit - Freepik
Fried Rice - You can use the leftover rice from previous night and add some spices and a yummy lunch box item is ready!
Image Credit - Freepik
Thanks For Reading!