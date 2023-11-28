'Sindh Police Is So Corrupt': Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Angry Over Cops Demanding Rs 8,000 Bribe To Travel From Karachi To Multan

Sohaib Maqsood. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood has narrated a shocking tale of bribery of police officials of Sindh Police that he and Aamer Yamin faced after their National T20 Cup fixture for Multan Region. Maqsood took to his official handle on X and called out the 'corrput' police personnel of Sindh Police for threatening the by-passers and repeatedly keeping asking for money.

Maqsood took to X and wrote:

"We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and Sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at it’s peak in sindh police."

The 36-year-old added that the cops took a staggering PKR 8000 from him:

"We told them that we are international cricketers travelling to Multan after our match in Karachi they still took 8000 thousand rupees and then let us go it will."

Sohaib Maqsood's international career in a glance:

Maqsood, a gun limited-overs batter, made his international debut in 2013 and has so far played 29 ODIs and 26 T20Is. However, he hasn't set the international stage on fire, racking up only 5 ODI half-centuries in the process.

He last donned the national jersey in August 2021.