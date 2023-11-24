Imam-ul-Haq's Marriage Festivities Begin With Qawwali Night, Babar Azam And Sarfaraz Ahmed Present; Check Photos

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 24, 2023
Imam-ul-Haq with his wife to be Anmol Mehmood during the Qawali Night. Their wedding festivities began with the same.
(Credits: Twitter)
The likes of Babar Azam, Usman Qadir Inzamam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Kamran Akmal were present for the event.
(Credits: Twitter)
Babar Azam (M) gathered plenty of spotlight, wearing a pitch black kurta.
(Credits: Twitter)
Asim Azhar (L), who is a Pakistani singer and songwriter was also present during the event.
Usman Qadir, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam sizzle during the event.
(Credits: Twitter)
Usman Qadir, Babar Azam, and Sarfaraz Ahmed have fun during the Qawali night.
(Credits: Twitter)
Anmol Mehmood and Imam-ul-Haq pose before the Qawali night.
(Credits: Twitter)
While Imam is an accomplished ODI and Test cricketer for Pakistan, Anmol is a well-known fashion designer. The two are set to tie the knot on November 25th.
(Credits: Twitter)
