Mumbai Races: Field Of Dreams For Day's Feature

The Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy, featuring 11 runners, adds an exciting twist to this sprint event for maiden two-year-olds. This upcoming spectacle, set for the third day of the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday, opens the door for lesser-known contenders to make a mark.

Field of Dreams, hailing from Dallas Todywalla's stable, a promising runner has been shining during morning workouts and is poised to outshine the competition.

This filly left a lasting impression in her debut at the Prudential Champ Trophy in Pune, securing a commendable second place behind the champion Dash. Guided by the skilled Akshay Kumar and carrying a weight of 54.5kgs, she is anticipated to catch the judges' eye.

Jade and Break Points are noteworthy contenders, likely to attract attention from punters as the race unfolds. Meanwhile, in the Class I race scheduled for the day—the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup—Joaquin emerges as a compelling choice, with Baby Bazooka presenting itself as another formidable contender.

First race: 2.00 pm

Selections

1. The Gateway of India Plate (1000m): 1. Northern Singer (2), 2. Zukor (4), 3. Nelson River (5)

2. The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup (1200m): 1. Joaquin (1), 2. Baby Bazooka (3)

3. The Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy (1000m): 1. Field Of Dreams (10), 2. Jade (11), 3. Break Point (2)

4. The Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (1800m0: 1. Geographique (5), 2. Own Voice (4), 3. Golden Kingdom (2)

5. The Director General of Police Trophy (1600m): 1. Lion King (4), 2. Flashing Famous (3), 3. Kariena (2)

6. The Anne Wright Trophy (1200m): 1. Maysara (6), 2. Cipher (9), 3. Generosity (10)

7. The Raza Ali Plate (1200m): 1. Anoushka (1), 2. Spiritual Rock (11), 3. Dowsabel (3)